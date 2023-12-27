Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): Ace director Karan Johar on Wednesday wished actor Salman Khan on his 58th birthday.

Karan took to Instagram and penned down a lengthy note with a throwback picture of Salman from the movie 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.'

Also Read | Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Argues With Husband Vicky Jain, Latter Says 'Mersese Aise Baat Nahi Karna National TV Pe'.

He wrote, "25 years ago I was at a party lost and confused.... A massive movie star came upto me and asked me why I was standing by a corner ... I told him I had been to several actors for a part but was politely rejected ... the superstar's sister is close to me so he graciously said she had spoken highly of my script and that I should meet him the next day to narrate the film to him..."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1WImfHouN5/

Also Read | Rumoured Lovebirds Adtiya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday Head Out of Mumbai for New Year Celebrations (See Video).

In the note, Karan recalled how Salman Khan came on board for the movie 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.'

He added, "In my wildest dreams I never imagined I would even get the opportunity of a narration... I went with a prayer in my heart and a deep desire for a miracle and narrated the first of the film like my life depended on it..."

"He looked at me at the interval point ( by then I was looking like I was in the Sahara desert and water could keep me alive ) kindly offered me water and said 'I'm on!!!' I was perplexed and said' you are in the second half' You haven't heard it? He said 'I love your father and my sister will kill me if I don't do this movie" and that's how Salman Khan was in KKHH...."

He concluded, "I am deeply grateful to Alvira and my father's goodwill for making sure I had the perfect Aman and SALMAN KHAN in my debut film! Gestures and stories like this just don't happen today! Happy birthday Salman! So much love and respect for you always ...Also 25 years later we will finally have a story to tell again... not saying any more than that. happy happy birthday."

The director also confirmed their next collaboration with the superstar.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Tiger 3'.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Talking exclusively about the massive box office collection of 'Tiger 3', Salman told ANI, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it."'Tiger 3' is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of 'War' and 'Pathaan.'

However, Salman has still not announced his next project. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)