Superstar Salman Khan celebrates his 58th birthday today, December 27, 2023. While the Tiger 3 actor is receiving wishes from all corners, Ajay Devgn’s adorable birthday post for him grabbed our attention. Sharing a throwback photo with Salman, where he is seen hugging ‘Bhaijaan,’ Ajay wrote, “Happy Birthday, Tiger. Sending you a virtual hug." The photo appears to be from his film Son of Sardaar, in which Salman Khan appeared for a special song. Check out his post below! Salman Khan Birthday: Fans Gather To Wish Tiger 3 Star Outside His Residence on His Special Day (Watch Video).

Ajay Devgn's X Post To Wish Salman Khan On His Birthday

Happy Birthday Tiger 🐅 Sending you a virtual hug 🎂 pic.twitter.com/nSqUe8xjhW — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 27, 2023

