New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest Instagram post on Friday, once again shows that she is a hardcore foodie.

The 'Jab We Met' actor on the photo-sharing platform posted a picture of herself taking a look at the menu card in a restaurant.

Also Read | Preggers Kareena Kapoor Khan Is A Big Time Foodie And Her Latest Instagram Post Is Proof!.

Though a stunning picture, it is the quirky caption that stole the show.

Alongside the photograph, the 39-year-old actor wrote: "Count the memories, not the calories...", also adding a hashtag of 'food for thought'.

Also Read | Kiara Advani Makes a Monsoon Worthy Lush Green Style Statement!.

The 'Heroine' actor is sported in a white and blue striped shirt, paired with denim and sunglasses.

This is not the first time where the actor has shown her love for food.

Last month, the actor shared another video on Instagram where she is seen in the comfort of her home and having a burger while watching the sitcom 'Friends'.

"Now that's a Sunday binge on acid! Friends on my iPad, the best burger in my hand by my bestest producer ever... thank you @rheakapoor for always supporting my stomach (no pun intended)," she had captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan are all set to welcome their second child. The celebrity couple announced the good news on August 12.

The 'Tashan' co-actors who tied the knot in October 2012 are parents to a three-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)