It's been a while Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut and since then has been quite active on the platform. From sharing pics of her time spent with family to even updating fans about her skincare routine, Bebo is kinda loving the online fame. It was a while back when Bebo took the internet by storm by announcing that she and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child and fans went gaga over the news. Now, the preggers celebrity, Kareena on August 28 posted a picture of herself which proved that she's a big time foodie. Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Pregnant! Throwback To The Time When Bebo Sparkled In All Her Glory And Walked With A Baby Bump On Ramp For Sabyasachi!

Bebo took to her Instagram and posted a throwback picture of herself which saw her looking ultra-glam. In the same, she can be seen wearing a striped shirt paired with denim and sunglasses. However, the highlighting part about the photo is the way she is staring at the menu. “Count the memories, not the calories," she captioned the post. Indeed, looks like the mommy-to-be is craving for yummy food. Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Pregnant! Here's a Throwback To Bebo's Gorgeous Maternity Style That Set The Fashion Bar Higher! (View Pics).

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Post Below:

This is not the first time, Kareena has shared her thoughts on foodstuffs. As earlier, we've seen her binging on raw mangoes, burger, gajar ka halwa and more. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan and also has Karan Johar's Takht in her kitty. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2020 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).