She may be a few films old but Kiara Advani has firmly established her stance on the fashion grounds. Not a trend hound but someone who consciously and cleverly finds a way to imbibe them into her looks, Kiara delights! Ethnic and contemporary styles all come naturally to her. But even her off-duty styles are a hoot! A recent one featuring a green dress by Zara caught our attention. a perfect dress for the monsoon season with all its lushness, the dress with its essence was a playful, carefree and chic ode. As a self-confessed non-fussy dresser, Kiara's personal sense of style spells comfort to the T with an additional idea that she doesn't believe in sticking to the sensibilities of a particular stylist but believes in choosing one as the vibe demands.

Taking to the trusty laid back vibe and nailing it, Kiara's off-day style is worth a try for its casual chicness. Kiara Advani Is Radiating Positivity, Being All Haute and Happening in Couture for Cosmopolitan Magazine Photoshoot!

Kiara Advani - Lush Green Chic

A green-toned maxi dress with gathered and tie-up detailing from Zara was teamed up with a pair of flats, a large tote bag, open hair and subtle glam. Kiara Advani Makes Basic Denim Jumpsuit Look Super-Hot On The Cosmopolitan India's Magazine Cover!

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kiara will be seen in Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. She will also be seen in Indoo Ki Jawani with Aditya Seal.and in Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra.

