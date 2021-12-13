Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and her close friend Amrita Arora have tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. In violation of the COVID norms, the duo had been attending several parties recently and hence there are chances that both Kareena and Amrita might be super-spreaders of the virus. Indian Actresses and Their Mehndi Outfits: From Katrina to Anushka, Celebs Exude Utmost Elegance!.

Almost a week ago, the duo had attended a fun get-together hosted at the Mumbai residence of Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has instructed the people who came in contact with any of them, to undergo an RTPCR test. Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi Received BMWs and Expensive Gifts From Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Reveals ED's Chargesheet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is awaiting the release of her film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 'Forrest Gump'. The Hindi version also stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. Earlier, actor Amit Sadh had also contracted COVID-19, which he had confirmed in a social media post. He had revealed that he was observing home quarantine. A month ago, actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar had also tested positive for COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)