New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a new photo from her 'Bhai Ki Shadi' album and it's an adorable candid picture that one cannot miss out.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a family picture featuring her with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh.

In the snap, Kareena seems to struggle for getting the perfect family picture as Jeh, who is sitting on her lap, seems in no mood to pose for the camera. Taimur is seen picking his nose, while Saif smiles for the camera.

Bebo captioned the picture as, "This what trying to get a family picture looks like...Saifu please smile for the picture ...Tim take your finger out of your nose ya...Jeh baba look here...Me-Arrey Koi Photo Lo Yar...Click...And this is what I got best guys. #The Men of my life#My World. Bhai Ki Shaadi."

The Khan family was dressed in the shades of pink for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the former's Bandra house Vastu, on Thursday. (ANI)

