A day after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot, the groom's sisters Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor unveiled a few inside pictures from the intimate wedding. One of the images features Riddhima, Karisma, Kareena and Nitasha Nanda performing the couple's gathbandhan ritual. Sunil Grover Experiences Major FOMO! Shares Pictures of Gutthi and Ranbir Kapoor’s Marriage From the Sets of Kapil Sharma’s Show (View Pics).

In the image, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor can be seen helping out Ridhhima and Karisma to tie the sacred gathbandhan knot. Kareena and Nitasha are standing alongside them and happily witnessing the holy ritual. "Gathbandhan. Bond forever," Karisma captioned the post. Karan Johar Talks About Having A ’Mid Life Crisis’ As He Flaunts His Outfit From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Wedding (View Pics).

Kareena shared the same image with a red heart emoji. Ranbir and Alia tied the knot at the former's Bandra residence Vastu on Thursday. The two took pheras in the presence of their closest friends and family members. Mahesh Bhatt, Luv Ranjan, Pooja Bhatt, Karan Johar, and Ayan Mukerji were also a part of the ceremony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)