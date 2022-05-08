Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): Measuring the dimensions of her life, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on the occasion of Mother's Day shared the pictures of the length and breadth of her life.

Kareena described her two munchkins Taimur and Jeh as 'length' and 'beadth' of her life

She dropped an adorable picture of herself with her kids -- Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

In the image, Kareena is seen hugging her two munchkins while enjoying pool time.

"The length and breadth of my life. Happy Mother's Day," she captioned the post.

Kareena's pictures with her boys have garnered a lot of likes and comments.

"Made my day. Adorable," a social media user commented.

"Awww...this is so cute," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is scheduled to release on August 11 this year. (ANI)

