Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): On the occasion of producer Ektaa Kapoor's birthday several B-town celebs took to their social media handles and extended heartfelt wishes.

Taking to Instagram, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture and wrote, "Happy birthday dearest @ektaakapoor Have a fantastic day."

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth Opens Up About Thor- Love and Thunder, Says 'It Was Bit Too Silly'.

Actor Anil Kapoor shared a picture on his Instagram stories and wrote, "To one of the most inspiring female entrepreneurs of our time. Happy birthday to the boss woman."

Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Happy Birthday Ekta Ma'am. Wishing you a day filled with happiness and a year filled with joy."

Also Read | NBK108: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Upcoming Movie Title Will Be Disclosed on June 8 at 108 Different Locations.

Kangana Ranaut shared a picture and wrote, "My dear @ektarkapoor wishing you a very happy birthday...you are the best."

Actor Sonali Bendre wrote, "Happiest birthday @ektarkapoor. Keep Shining."

Tv actor Dheeraj Dhoopar wrote, "Happiest Happiest Birthday EK. Lots n lots of love."

Elli Avrram wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful."

Huma Qureshi wrote, "Happy Love cake and year of goodness coming your way."

Producer Rhea Kapoor shared a reel video and wrote, "Happy birthday @ektaarkapoor you're the best partner a girl could ask for."

Genelia D'souza wrote, "Happy Birthday Dearest. We love you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ektaa's next is the upcoming comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 25.

Apart from that, she is also collaborating with producer Rhea Kapoor for an upcoming untitled project. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)