Entertainment News | Karisma Kapoor Introduces 'new Normal,' Shares Snapshot of Taimur's Video Call to Cousin Kiaan

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Sharing a glimpse of the 'new normal' lockdown life, actor Karisma Kapoor on Saturday posted an adorable picture of little munchkin Tim-Tim as he catches up with his cousin brother Kiaan over a video call amid lockdown. The 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' actor put out a cute picture of Taimur Ali Khan as he watches Kiaan practising Taekwondo during a video call. Karisma took a screenshot of the precious moment between the two and shared it with a caption that read, "Tim watching Kiaan during his taekwondo class. New normal #purelove #myjaans #family @kareenakapoorkhan."

Celebrity followers including Karisma's BFF Amrita Arora was quick to like and comment over the post that garnered more than 84 likes within an hour of being posted.

Amrita and Maheep Kapoor commented and left 4 heart emojis over the post.

Later on, Kareena reposted the picture and wrote, "Loves of my life [?][?]#MyBoysInLockdown."

Lately, the 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' star has been keeping her fans updated by sharing pictures and videos on social media featuring her lockdown activities.

Earlier, Karisma baked a cake for her sister Kareena. Kareena shared the cake's picture on her Instagram and terming the cake made by her elder sister as the 'best chocolate cake in the world,' (ANI)

