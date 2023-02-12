Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday unveiled the new poster of his upcoming family entertainer film 'Shehzada'.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared the poster which he captioned, "Baat Jab Shehzada ki ho toh Discussion nahin karte...Seedha Ticket Book Karte hain."

Also Read | Pran Birth Anniversary: 5 Hit Songs of The Actor Who Never Liked Singing Songs In Movies.

In the new poster, actor Kriti Sanon could be seen putting a crown on Kartik's head.

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the family entertainer film stars Kartik, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Rajpal Yadav in lead roles.

Also Read | Hug Day 2023: From Dil Se To Taare Zameen Par, 5 Times Bollywood Got The Embrace Right And What They Taught Us.

It is all set to hit the theatres on February 17, 2023.

Soon after the 'Dhamaka' actor shared the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, some fans criticized 'Shehzada' for being an official Hindi remake of a south film.

"Sir dubbing hum nhi dekhte hum new story dekhte hai," a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Aapko Remake movie nhi bana chaiye tha."

"Sorry but already seen ala vaikunthapurramlou," another fan commented.

'Shehzada' is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role.

Apart from this, he also has director Kabir Khan's next untitled film, Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and a romantic musical 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', which marks his second collaboration with Kiara Advani after the blockbuster hit 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)