London [UK], November 25 (ANI): The Duchess of Cambridge--- Kate Middleton is reportedly hosting a charity Christmas Carol event at Westminster Abbey--where she and Prince William got married 10 years ago.

As per People magazine the royal couple might also bring their children, 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis, along for the festive celebration.

For the unversed, the family of five attended a similar event ahead of Christmas last year when they stepped out for fun holiday pantomime and the royal siblings' first red carpet appearance at a theatre in London.

The carol concert will take place early next month and will reportedly raise funds for charities close to the couple's heart, including NHS Charities Together, which has supported health service workers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The show will also be aired on television in the UK. (ANI)

