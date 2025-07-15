Los Angeles [US], August 15 (ANI): Veteran actor Kathy Bates on Tuesday scored an Emmy nomination for Best Drama Actress.

Interestingly, Kathy Bates, 77, has become the oldest nominee for best drama actress for the 2025 Emmys. Bates was nominated for her role as Madeline "Matty" Matlock on the CBS revival of the legal drama Matlock, which debuted on October 17, 2024, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Upon the series premiere of Matlock last year, Bates told The Hollywood Reporter that she wasn't looking to take on a lead role in a TV show when the opportunity to portray the wealthy retired lawyer who returns to the workforce under false pretenses came to her. In fact, she was leaning toward the opposite.

"Quite frankly, I was thinking about going into semi-retirement, and just waiting to see what came along that I might like to do," she confessed. "So this came as a total surprise to me, and continues to be because of the latest numbers that we've gotten."

Matlock, developed by Jennie Snyder Urman, brought in 7.73 million viewers for its debut, the largest series premiere audience for a CBS show in more than five years since The Code followed an episode of NCIS in April 2019. (ANI)

