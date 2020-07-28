New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Joining other Bollywood divas in Instagram's viral 'women supporting women' challenge, actors Katrina Kaif, Yami Gautam and Amrita Singh also shared their monochrome pictures on the photo-sharing platform.

Katrina posted a monochrome picture of herself wearing a grey solid T-shirt and a pair of shots with it.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: The Late Actor's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Reveals Why the Family Hasn't Demanded CBI Investigation Yet.

"#challengeaccepted. so grateful for the inspiration and support from all the women around me @anushkasharma," she wrote in the caption.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor Yami posted a picture of herself wearing a white-coloured dress and captioned the post with a positive message to every woman.

Also Read | Parth Samthaan Slams Twitter User For Complaining About Him Breaking BMC Quarantine Rules; Reveals He Had A Panic Attack And Is Travelling To Pune To Be With Family (View Tweets).

"To every woman, who believes in expressing the true essence of being one.. we are the equilibrium..let's empower each other and keep this spirit going beyond these challenges, these mediums and embrace positivity from our hearts," Yami wrote in the caption.

Senior actor Amrita, on the other hand, participated in the challenge through her star daughter Sara Ali Khan's Instagram account as she herself is not active on the platform.

As a part of the challenge, the beauty queens took to Instagram and posted a monochrome picture each of themselves and further nominated women from the film industry to take up the challenge.

The 'Women Supporting Women' challenge is trending on Instagram with several female users taking up the challenge and further nominating females in their circle for the same. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)