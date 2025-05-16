Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI): On Vicky Kaushal's 37th birthday, his wife and actress Katrina Kaif made sure the day began with love and a smile with her cute birthday wish.

On Friday, Katrina took to her Instagram to post an adorable picture. The photo shows Vicky's face in focus with a soft smile, while Katrina peeks from behind him with a gentle grin and glowing eyes. It's the kind of candid picture that says a lot without any words.

Take a look

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. On 'Koffee With Karan,' Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party, and that's when romance started brewing between them.

Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina explained how Vicky was never on her 'radar'. She said, "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!"

Earlier in the day, his father took to his Instagram account to share a video capturing the father-son bond, drawing warm responses from fans and fellow celebrities. In the video, Vicky and his father are seen walking side by side on a beach, smiling and synchronizing their steps.

"Father is the happiest person in the world to see his son moving ahead of him in life... Love you, Puttar. Wish you a very Happy Birthday. Feeling proud and blessed to have you as my son. Rab di meher bani rahe. Jor di jhappi," Sham Kaushal captioned the post.

Vicky, who turned 37 today, was last seen in 'Chhaava,' which performed well at the box office. Looking ahead, Vicky is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film 'Love and War' alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (ANI)

