Washington [US], May 3 (ANI): Actors Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock are reuniting for a new film project that brings together the iconic duo from the 1994 blockbuster 'Speed'.

The project is being developed with producers Mark Gordon and Josh Oppenheim, who brought the idea to Reeves and Bullock, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will be produced by Bullock's Fortis Films, Reeves, Gordon's The Mark Gordon Company, and Oppenheim's Prologue Entertainment.

Gordon, a veteran producer known for films like 'Saving Private Ryan' and 'The Day After Tomorrow', will be working alongside Oppenheim and Sarah Bremner.

'Speed' grossed over USD 350 million in 1994 and is considered one of the key films that defined the 1990s.

The chemistry between Reeves and Bullock was a key factor in the film's success, and fans eagerly await their reunion.

Reeves has recently voiced the character of Shadow in Paramount's 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' and appeared in 'John Wick: Chapter 4'.

Bullock last starred in 'The Lost City', a romantic adventure thriller that made almost USD 200 million at the worldwide box office.

Prologue is a nascent banner founded by industry veterans Lloyd Braun, Bremner, and Oppenheim.

As per Deadline, the company aims to produce premium scripted series and films, partnering with Jeff Zucker and RedBird Capital. (ANI)

