Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 7 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday wished happiness and health to actor-politician Kamal Haasan on his 68th birthday.

The CM took to Twitter to wish the superstar who also heads the Makkal Needhi Maiam political party.

"Happy birthday dear @ikamalhaasan. As an unparalleled artist, you continue to amaze us. Your unwavering adherence to democratic and secular values inspire us. Wish you many more years of happiness and health," Vijayan tweeted.

