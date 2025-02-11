Washington [US], February 11 (ANI): Actors Kerry Washington and Steven Yeun have joined Ben Affleck's directorial kidnapping thriller 'Animals'.

Affleck also stars in the lead role. In addition to Affleck, the film will also feature Gillian Anderson.

Written by Connor McIntyre with revisions by Billy Ray, the crime thriller is about a "mayoral candidate and his wife whose son is kidnapped. Surrounded by plenty of enemies, political and otherwise, the husband and wife have no choice but to get their hands dirty to save their son," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Affleck plays the candidate, while Washington portrays his wife. Anderson is a fixer while Yeun is the candidate's campaign manager, as per the outlet.

The shooting for 'Animals' will take place in Los Angeles

Affleck and Matt Damon will produce via their Artists Equity, along with the company's Dani Bernfeld. Apart from them, Brad Weston and Collin Creighton are also producing via their MakeReady banner. The Fifth Season is also part of the production. The company developed the project in partnership with MakeReady, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Artists Equity's Michael Joe, Kevin Halloran and Lucy Damon will serve as executive producers alongside Fifth Season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Washington was seen in Tyler Perry's successful film 'The Six Triple Eight', the World War Two drama that garnered 52.4 million views in its first four weeks on Netflix, and will next be seen in the third instalment of Rian Johnson's mystery franchise 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'.

Yeun initially rose to prominence for playing Glenn Rhee in the TV series 'The Walking Dead'. He earned critical acclaim for starring in the thriller 'Burning' and the drama 'Minari'.

He will be next seen as Berto in the upcoming science fiction black comedy film, 'Mickey 17', produced, written, and directed by Bong Joon-ho, based on the 2022 novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton. (ANI)

