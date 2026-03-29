Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): Founder of the Geeta Pariwar and Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, on Sunday announced that a conference for 'Gitavratis' will be held in Kurukshetra from March 27 to 29.

Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj said that the Gita Parivar, established in 1986, decided to launch the 'Learngita.com' initiative after the Covid 19 pandemic to spread the teachings og the Bhagwat Gita globally online. The Gita Parivar established Lucknow as the central hub for this initiative. There are over 13,000 youth involved in the teaching process, while 15 lakh people from 182 countries are studying the holy scripture.

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"The Bhagavad Gita stands as the most significant and representative scripture of our nation... Inspired by this very sentiment, we established the 'Gita Parivar' in Sangamner in 1986, and for the 40 years since then, this mission has continued its work without interruption. After COVID-19, our volunteers decided that we should initiate some activities online to continue teaching without the need for physical contact. With this objective in mind, and establishing Lucknow as our central hub, we launched an initiative named 'Learngita.com'. This initiative is currently overseen by Ashu Bhaiya Goyal, while Sanjay provides ongoing guidance in his capacity as the Executive President based in Sangamner. Over the past 5-7 years, this initiative has expanded so extensively that, as of today, 15 lakh people across 182 countries are studying the Bhagavad Gita through this medium. Every class is 40 minutes long and more than 13,000 youth are engaged in teaching the Bhagwad Gita," he said.

Further, he said that the youngest person to complete the learnings of Bhagwad Gita is 6-years-old while the oldest person completed it at the age of 90.

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"I am proud to say that the youngest girl who completed the Bhagwad Gita teachings is only 6-years-old. The oldest person was 90 years old when he attained the teachings of the Bhagwat Gita. This showcases the range of our initiative. Students learn with utmost dedication while the teachers teach unbiased," he added.

Spekaing on the Gitavrati conference, he informed, "We refer to those who have completely memorised the entire Gita as 'Gitavratis' (Votaries of the Gita), and we are currently organising a conference for them which is scheduled to take place in Kurukshetra from March 27 to 29." (ANI)

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