Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was spotted in Mumbai on Saturday, marking her first public appearance after announcing her pregnancy.

The actress, who is expecting her first child with her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra, looked effortlessly stylish and comfortable in an all-white co-ord set.

Kiara's radiant pregnancy glow was on full display as she posed for the paparazzi, beaming with joy and happiness.

The actress was showered with warm wishes from the paparazzi, who congratulated her on her pregnancy.

Kiara smiled warmly and replied, "Thank you."

The actress's outfit consisted of a soft cotton shirt paired with matching shorts, and her hair was neatly tied up in a bun, completing the relaxed look.

Kiara and Sidharth announced their pregnancy on February 28, sharing the news with their fans and followers on Instagram.

"The greatest gift of our lives(baby emoji) Coming soon," Kiara wrote, adding an adorable image in which the couple can be seen holding a baby's pair of socks.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGnAatCoZpe/

The couple's "pregnancy" announcement left everyone elated, with netizens, including friends and members from the film industry, flooding the comment section with heartiest congratulations.

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in Rajasthan in February 2023 and officially began their "happily ever after" chapter.

The two, who fell in love during the shoot of their film 'Shershaah', left everyone star-struck with their wedding festivities.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in 'Yodha' with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, while Kiara was recently seen in 'Game Changer' with Ram Charan.

Both actors have several projects lined up, including 'Param Sundari' and 'Don 3' respectively. (ANI)

