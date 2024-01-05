Actor Kiara Advani on Friday reacted to the official trailer of her husband Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming web series Indian Police Force. Taking to Instagram, Kiara shared the trailer on her stories which she captioned, "Dilli Ka Launda," followed by a heart-eye emoticon. The makers of the action thriller series 'Indian Police Force' on Friday unveiled its official trailer which received good responses from the audience. The series stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in the lead roles. Indian Police Force Trailer: Rohit Shetty’s OTT Debut, Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, is High on Action and Dialogue-baazi! (Watch Video).

The almost 3-minute-long trailer showcases a tense voyage through several cityscapes, with each frame intensifying the suspense with a ticking bomb clock that eventually ends in devastating bursts. It begins with an explosion, followed by a conversation from one of the cops claiming that the incident "isn't an attack on a market, but on our courage and commitment," motivating fellow officers to quickly conclude the case.

"We don't play games; the Delhi police ends the game," states SP Kabir Malik IPS (Sidharth Malhotra), which is echoed by a thunderous "yes sir!" from his subordinates echoing around the police headquarters. Despite their strong motivation, the trio of Kabir, Anjali Shetty (Shilpa Shetty Kundra), and Vikram Bakshi (Vivek Oberoi) struggle to identify the perpetrators, adding to the Delhi Police's difficulties. Meanwhile, disagreements among team members exacerbate the problem. But don't worry; the resolute cops refuse to back down and are ready to face the obstacles straight on.

See Indian Police Force's Trailer Here:

Directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, the seven-episode action-packed series revolves around Indian cops. As per a statement, the series is a tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of the Indian police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe. Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi and Lalit Parimoo will also be seen in pivotal roles in Indian Police Force, which will be out on Prime Video on January 19.