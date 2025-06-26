Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): Actor Kiara Advani, who is all set to join the Yash Raj Films (YRF) spy universe with 'War 2,' has shared her first-look poster from the film.

When the teaser of 'War 2' was released, fans of Kiara were enthralled after they witnessed the never-seen-before bold look of their favourite actress in the movie. However, some of her fans were a little disappointed, speculating a non-significant role of Kiara in the film, as per the teaser.

The actress's first look poster, though, tells a different story. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles.

On Thursday, the actress shared the first look poster from the film, which featured her fierce new avatar. The poster showed her in all black, pairing an open long trench coat with leather pants.

The actress exuded bossy vibes as she held a gun while aiming at a distance.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared her first look poster from the film.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLWjubUyGeK/?

Along with Kiara's first-look poster, the makers of War 2 have also released the first looks of the lead actors, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Meanwhile, YRF's blockbuster Spy Universe's most anticipated action spectacle of the year 'WAR 2' will debut in IMAX theatres across major International markets, North America, the Middle East, the UK & Europe, Australasia, Africa and South East Asia, alongside its Domestic release in India on August 14, as per

A special teaser for the IMAX release of War 2 has already begun playing in theatres globally. (ANI)

