In fourth season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, starring Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi, brings in dramatic twists that have left viewers shocked. Shivangi Joshi’s character, Bhagyashree, finds herself in emotional chaos when secrets from her past and present strike. After five long years, Bhagyashree reconnects with her parents, who decide to visit her and meet her mate. But this causes panic, Bhagyashree never actually married the man she had once run away with. To avoid hurting her parents, she turns to her friend Nitya, who urges her to find a groom before their arrival. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’ Episode 1: Fans Swoon Over Harshad Chopda’s Perfect Comeback, Shivangi Joshi Wins Hearts and Kaddu the Dog Steals the Show!

Bhagyashree’s Life Takes a Shocking Turn:

Bhagyashree quickly finds a match through a wedding broker Vikram, who strangely resembles her boss from Mumbai. She begins to fall for him, and things appear to be going smoothly. However, Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) notices her growing affection and silently wishes her happiness. But the truth about Vikram soon destroys everything. He proposes to Bhagyashree with his grandmother’s ring, the same ring he had given to another woman—his secret fiancée. Rishabh tries to expose Vikram, but the woman lies to protect him. It’s later revealed that Vikram and his partner were planning to cheat Bhagyashree out of her money to repay debts.

Rishabh Steps In As Her Shield:

After being falsely accused and moved to another office, Rishabh is heartbroken but not defeated. When Bhagyashree’s parents arrive, still believing she’s engaged, Rishabh steps in to pretend to be her fiancé. His kind, calm behaviour wins over her family, while Bhagyashree struggles with a mix of guilt, confusion, and growing admiration. ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 4’: Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi Talk About How New Season Redefines Love, Promises Emotional Depth and Realistic Relationships.

Beginning of a New Chapter?

Rishabh doesn’t promise the world. He doesn't lie or manipulate—he simply shows up when it matters most. His silent support starts building something new in Bhagyashree’s heart. Amid heartbreak and chaos, she begins to see the difference between a man who made her feel special and one who truly cares. As the story moves forward, the big question remains, Will Bhagyashree let herself heal and embrace this unexpected bond with Rishabh? And can Rishabh, who has already fallen for her, continue to play the role of a fake fiancé without revealing his true feelings?

