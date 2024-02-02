Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): The tenth season of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) is all set to begin soon.

Regarded as the 'sportainment' spectacle, CCL is the convergence of sports and entertainment and is the only IP of its kind in India. It is spread over four weekends with 20 entertaining matches.

Among the luminaries associated with CCL are Superstar Salman Khan, the brand ambassador of Mumbai Heroes, Riteish Deshmukh, Captain of Mumbai Heroes, Sohail Khan, the Owner of Mumbai Heroes, Venkatesh, Brand Ambassador of Telugu Warriors, Akhil Akkineni, Captain of Telugu Warriors, Arya, Captain of Chennai Rhinos, Sudeep, Captain of Karnataka Bulldozers, Mohanlal, Co-owner of Kerala Strikers, Indrajith, Captain of Kerala Strikers, Manoj Tiwari, Captain of Bhojpuri Dabbangs, Sonu Sood, Captain of Punjab De Sher, and Boney Kapoor, Owner of Bengal Tigers along with its team's Captain Jissu Sengupta.

Talking about his association with Celebrity Cricket League Kiccha Sudeep shared in a statement, "Whether it's the crunch time or a casual match, I'm there for my team. Stepping onto the field as a player and captain isn't just about the game; it's about lifting spirits and fostering friendships. CCL is more than cricket; it's a journey of self-discovery. In this league, we strive not just for victory but for the collective joy of playing a sport that all of us love."

Sharing his enthusiasm, Vishnu Induri, Founder of Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), in a statement said, "Celebrity Cricket League has become a cultural phenomenon, and we're delighted to partner with JioCinema to elevate the reach of our 10th season. The combination of sports and entertainment on this scale is unparalleled, and we look forward to engaging fans across the nation."

The Celebrity Cricket League will be streaming on the OTT platform Jio Cinema from February 23. (ANI)

