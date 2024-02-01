Sachin Tendulkar continues to reign supreme in the hearts of fans, even after so many years of having retired from professional cricket. The Master Blaster took to social media to share the video of a heartwarming video of an incident where he surprised a die-hard fan of his on the road. Tendulkar was in his car when he spotted the fan, who was wearing a Mumbai Indians jersey which had 'I miss you Tendulkar' written behind. The cricket legend then stopped by him and asked for directions to the airport and the fan's surprised reaction was one to see! He then went on to interact and sign an autograph for him. "It fills my heart with joy when I see so much love showered on me," he wrote. ‘Great To See My Buddy…’, Wasim Akram Shares Pic from Joyful Reunion With Sanjay Dutt After A Decade.

See the Video Here:

Sachin meets TENDULKAR. 😋 It fills my heart with joy when I see so much love showered on me. It is the love from the people that keeps coming from unexpected corners which makes life so special. pic.twitter.com/jTaV3Rjrgm — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 1, 2024

