Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): King Charles III's wife Queen Consort Camilla has tested positive for COVID-19, reported Fox News, a USA-based news outlet.

According to the outlet, a statement from Buckingham Palace said, "After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus."

"With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them," it continued.

Whether King Charles III is also feeling ill, remains unknown. Camilla also tested positive for COVID-19 almost exactly one year ago.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. We continue to follow government guidelines," Clarence House said in a statement released on February 14, 2022, according to Fox News.

She tested positive for coronavirus just days after it was revealed that then-Prince Charles had also tested positive for the virus. Camilla was said to have received the vaccine several times at the time.

Camilla's symptoms persisted, according to an interview she gave shortly after becoming ill, reported Fox News. This week, Queen Consort Camilla was scheduled to appear in Milton Keynes alongside King Charles III. She also had solo engagements in the West Midlands.

King Charles III has tested positive for COVID twice now - once in March 2020 and again in February 2022, as per Fox News. (ANI)

