Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): India's premier film market, WAVES Film Bazaar, organised by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), has unveiled selections across categories for its 19th edition which is set to run from November 20-24 in Goa alongside the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), reported Variety.

According to the outlet, this year's edition brings together a mix of renowned filmmakers across the Co-Production Market, Work-in-Progress Lab and Viewing Room categories.

Also Read | ‘Thank You So Much’: Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani Express Gratitude To Yash for Launching ‘120 Bahadur’ Trailer.

Among the renowned names, Kiran Rao returns with 'Shadow Hill: Of Spirits and Men' produced under her Kindling Pictures banner, reported Variety.

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane is attached as producer on 'Teacher's Pet,' while BAFTA-winning director Ben Crichton will present the U.K.-India documentary 'The Maharaja and Me,' at the event.

Also Read | '120 Bahadur': Amitabh Bachchan Lends His Voice to Trailer of Farhan Akhtar's Film (Watch Video).

Shakun Batra's Jouska Films production 'Kanda (No Onions),' and Oscar-nominated director Shaunak Sen's production "Tyres Will Be Deflated," are some of the other notable names in Waves Bazaar Film Bazaar selections this year.

The Co-Production Market this year features 22 narrative projects and five documentaries spanning 19 languages and eight countries.

The three NFDC Handpicked Focused Projects, 'Shamed,' 'Smash' and 'Tiger in the Lion Den' - spotlight bold cross-border collaborations, while a partnership with Singapore's Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) introduces the Philippines-Singapore co-production 'Gloria,' reported Variety.

The Work-in-Progress Lab will showcase five selected films, including India-Australia co-production 'Chevittorma' and 'Khoriya,' backed by filmmaker Ashim Ahluwalia.

Acccording to the outlet, the Viewing Room 2025 will feature 230 films across 33 languages, with 85 world premieres.

The curated WAVES Film Bazaar Recommends (WFBR) section highlights 22 films, including the film 'Notun Gur,' which has garnered acclaim at several international labs.

Here is the full line-up of the films at WAVES Film Bazaar.

Co-Production Market Feature Projects (Directors/Producers)

'Ulta (Madam)' - Paromita Dhar / Hyash Tanmoy

'Those Who Flew' - Soumyak Kanti De Biswas / Ira Dubey

'Khei-Hea (Night & Day)' - Ashok Veilou / Shaunak Sur, Prateek Bagi, Alexander Leo Pou

'The Manager' - Sandeep Sreelekha / Anuj Tyagi, Vipin Radhakrishnan

'What Remains Unsaid' - Kallol Mukherjee / Devashish Makhija, Harsh & Aditya Grover

'Kanda (No Onions)' - Aarti Neharsh / Shakun Batra, Dimpy Agrawal

'Kakthet (Idiot)' - Stenzin Tankong / Ritu Sarin

'A Death Foretold' - Kislay / Tribeny Rai, Himanshu Kohli, Neha Malik

'Tyres Will Be Deflated' - Rohan Ranganathan / Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann

'Mayapuri (City of Illusions)' - Aranya Sahay / Mathivanan Rajendran

'Puthenkacheri (Secretariat)' - Rajesh K / James Joseph Valiyakulathil, Ved Prakash Kataria

'Sajdaa' - Mohammad Gani / Sanjay Gulati

'Teacher's Pet' - Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy / Aishwarya Sonar, Shuchi Dwivedi, Vikramaditya Motwane

'7 to 7' - Nemil Shah / Nemil Shah, Rajesh Shah

'Katachua (The Quill)' - Sankhajit Biswas / Swaralipi Lipi

'Shadow Hill: Of Spirits and Men' - Bosco Bhandarkar / Kiran Rao, Tanaji Dasgupta

'Pushpavati (The Flowered One)' - Manoj Kumar V / Nithin Krishnamurthy

'Swarnapuchhri' - Ritwik Goswami / Nidhi Salian

NFDC Handpicked Focused Projects

'Shamed' - Dikssha Jyoti Routray / Sarita Patil

'Smash' - Maxim Kuznetsov / Ekaterina Golubeva-Poldi

'Tiger in the Lion Den (Freedom Friends)' - R. Sarath / Jolly Lonappan

ATF Partnership Project

'Gloria' - Alaric Tay / Derek Judge, Rex Lopez, Alaric Tay

Co-Production Market Documentary Projects

'Colours of the Sea' - Jeffin Thomas / Sanju Surendran

'Devi' - Pranab Kumar Aich / Pranab Kumar Aich

'Nupi Keithel (Women Market)' - Haobam Paban Kumar / Haobam Paban Kumar, Ajit Yumnam, Rajesh Puthanpurayil

'Simhastha Kumbh (A Drop of Nectar)' - Amitabha Singh / Amitabha Singh

'The Maharaja and Me' - Ben Crichton / Karl Hillbrick, Sue Graham

Work-in-Progress Lab 2025 Selections

'Khoriya' - Vishwendra Singh

'Azhi' - Hessa Salih

'Chevittorma' - Leo Thaddeus

'Ustad Bantoo' - Arsh Jain

'Yarsa Gambu' - Mohan Belwal

WAVES Film Bazaar Recommends (WFBR) 2025

'Pigeon Chess' - Viveka Deol

'Echoes of the Herd' - Dipankar Jain

'Kichukhon' - Banamali Sarkar

'Khamosh Nazar Aate Hain' - Tejas Shankar Shukul

'Born Yesterday' - Raj Rajan

'Like a Feather in the Wind' - Chahat Mansingka

'Aakkaatti' - Jai Laxmii

'Aakuti' - Snigdha P. Roy

'Yapom Jonam' - Sounak Kar

'Chingam' - Abhay Sharma

'Gulab' - Samarth Puri

'Ricard Dance' - Shihab Ongallur

'Mappillai' - Jayakrishnan Subramanian

'The Ink Stained Hand and the Missing Thumb' - Yashasvi Juyal

'Umesh' - Vardhan V. Kamat

'Notun Gur' - Deyali Mukherjee

'Maaybaapache Aashirwaad' - Apurva Bardapurkar

The 19th edition of WAVES Film Bazaar lineup is set to run from November 20-24 in Goa alongside the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)