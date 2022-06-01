New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, was a legendary singer with an amazing voice and a unique ability to portray emotions in his voice. The sudden demise of the singer, on Tuesday evening, has left all his fans and admirers in shock.

Fans and celebrities are mourning his death and paying tribute to him by playing his incredible songs on repeat in their playlists and altering their social media statuses to include his tunes.

KK was a multilingual singer who sang in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali, among other languages.

Fanatics and music fans will always remember KK for his iconic songs from many films and albums.

Here are the top 7 songs of the great singer, KK, who has created a void in Bollywood's music industry, that is almost unable to fill.

1. 'Tadap Tadap' from the movie 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'

2. 'Aankhon Mein Teri' from the movie 'Om Shanti Om'

3. 'Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai' from the movie 'Woh Lamhe'

4. 'Tu Jo Mila' from the movie 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'

5. 'Aashayein' from the movie 'Iqbal'

6. 'Tu hi meri shab hai' from the movie 'Gangster'- A Love Story

7.'Khuda Jaane' from the movie 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' (ANI)

