Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): It's a big day for Ahan Shetty as his first film 'Tadap' released in theatres today.

On such special day, Ahan received a shout-out from India batter KL Rahul.

"No more looking back my brother @ahan.shetty . So proud .. only bigger things ahead for you . Tadap out now," he wrote on Instagram.

KL Rahul also posted a picture with Ahan. In the image, Rahul can be seen sitting on a bench in a park with Ahan, as they look back at something.

For the unversed, KL Rahul is dating Ahan's sister and actor Athiya Shetty. They recently made their first official appearance as a couple during the 'Tadap' premiere in Mumbai. (ANI)

