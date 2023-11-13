Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt will be seen gracing Karan Johar's 'Koffee with Karan' couch.

On Monday, Karan unveiled the promo of the upcoming episode in which Kareena and Alia are seen in a candid mood.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Accuses Hubby Vicky Jain of Using Her on the Show, Calls Him ‘Shaatir’ (Watch Video).

Karan spoke with the actresses on several topics. He also teased Kareena about her alleged feud with Ameesha Patel.

At one point, KJo asked Kareena why she didn't attend the success party of the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer mega blockbuster 'Gadar 2'.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Slams Khanzaadi for Fighting Mannara Chopra in Front of Katrina Kaif (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzkxV4-In1z/?hl=en

"Why didn't you attend the Gadar 2 success party?" Karan asked, poking fun at Kareena.

"Because you and Ameesha Patel have such history," he added. When Kareena asked him what he was referring to, Karan reminded her, "You were meant to do Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai."

Kareena remained silent and said, "I'm ignoring as you all can see."

Kareena was supposed to make her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' but due to certain reasons, she had to leave the film. Ameesha Patel replaced Kareena as the lead actor in the film.

Rakesh Roshan's directorial 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' emerged as one of the blockbusters of 2000, while Kareena's Bollywood debut 'Refugee' bombed at the box office. Kareena starred opposite Abhishek Bachchan in 'Refugee', which was released in June 2000. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)