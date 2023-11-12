The much-awaited promo for Koffee with Karan Season 8 has finally arrived. The latest teaser features Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan as guests. Judging by the short glimpses, the episode promises to be a delightful mix of humor, banter, and intriguing revelations. The dynamics between the guests and Karan Johar seem entertaining, with light-hearted moments such as a discussion about addressing each other as 'bhabhi' or 'nand.' In the beginning of the promo, Alia can be seen calling KWK a 'controversial' show. In another still from the episode, as shown in the promo, Karan asked Kareena why she did not attend the success party for Gadar 2. He further expressed curiosity about whether Kareena is on good terms with Ameesha Patel. Karan also inquired whether Kareena has spoken to Ameesha since she replaced her in the 2000 movie Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. Kareena responded with an indifferent look and said, 'I am ignoring Karan, as you can see.' Koffee With Karan Season 8 EP 3: Ananya Panday Confirms Relationship With Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan on Being Friends With Kartik Aaryan Post Breakup- Check Top 5 Highlights!.

Check Out The Short Video Here:

