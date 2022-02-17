New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) An online screening of Korean short animation films is being organised by the Korean Cultural Centre India, the centre said Thursday.

The event will run from February 18 to February 25 at 6 pm (IST) onwards on the Shift 72 online platform at the Korean Cultural Centre's film screening website (http://www.kccifilm.in).

It will feature seven of the latest works submitted in 2021 at the "Indie-AniFest", hosted by Korea Independent Animation Association (KIAFA).

Writer Kim Kang-min's "Kkum" (Dream), "Who Brings Chocolate Jam?" by Jang Na-hee, "Incomplete Woman" by Heo Soo-young, "Seoulsori" (Sound of Seoul) by Kim Kyoungbae, "The Masterpiece" from Kim Si-on, Lee Eun-jin, and Lee Ji-young, "First Time" by Lee Gyu-ri," and "Dogether" are part of the line-up of animation short films to be screened at the gala.

"I believe that it is very important to introduce short animation works to India that are unique in terms of artistry," Hwang Il-yong, the director of the Korean Cultural Centre, said in a statement.

The animation shorts will be available for viewing any time from 6 pm (IST) onwards from February 18 to February 25 without restrictions.

