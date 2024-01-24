Singapore, January 24 (ANI): Makers of the Korean show 'Apartment404' unveiled the poster and release date of the show on Wednesday.

The official page of Prime Video Singapore took to X to share the poster of the show. The post read, "6 celebs. 1 apartment. Total chaos. #Apartment404 opens 23 Feb."

https://twitter.com/primevideosg/status/1749975565153546381?s=20

'Apartment404' is an eight-episode throwback reality-variety show starring Yu Jae Seok, Cha Tae Hyun, Oh Na Ra, Yang Se Chan, JENNIE, and Lee Jung Ha.

The show takes place in an apartment block, where six people investigate the truth behind remarkable incidents that occur in their homes.

With events based on true incidents, each episode will have its own setting and time period.

The six cast members will be divided into two teams, along with special guests, to compete against one another. At the conclusion of the season, one participant will be proclaimed the winner of the show.

The show is directed by Jeong Cheol-min, who has previously worked on popular variety shows such as 'Sixth Sense' and 'Running Man.'

Yu Jae Seok is a renowned comedian, host, and television personality who has collaborated with Jeong Cheol-min on Running Man and Sixth Sense.

Cha Tae Hyun is a well-known actor who has been in numerous films and television shows.

Yang Se Chan is a comedian who also appeared in 'Running Man.'

Finally, rising actor Lee Jung Ha makes his variety show debut with 'Apartment404.'

'Apartment404' will be accessible on Prime Video starting February 23. (ANI)

