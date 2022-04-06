Kourtney Kardashian has shared pictures from her super fun wedding with Travis Barker on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star shared pictures from their early Monday morning wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Kiss, Cuddle, Dance at Their Las Vegas Wedding (View Pics).

In the pictures, Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46, can be seen dressed in black leather jackets and shades. An Elvis Presley impersonator officiated their ceremony. The two can be seen laughing, holding hands and kissing. "Found these in my camera roll.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Wedding Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)

Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect," she wrote in the caption. It is currently unclear if the couple obtained a marriage licence before the ceremony.

