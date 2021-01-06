Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon on Wednesday shared glimpses of the day on sets of 'Bachchan Pandey' as she started the shooting for her first project in 2021.

The 'Heropanti' star hopped on to Instagram and shared pictures with the production team.

In one of the photographs, the 'Dilwale' actor is seen holding the clapboard of the movie. In other pictures, Sanon can be seen posing with the film crew.

Along with the post, Sanon noted, "1st Day of 1st film shoot in 2021!! With the production that gave me my very 1st film! (grinning face emoticon) #BachchanPandey Here we go..."

Earlier in the day, the cast and crew of Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Bachchan Pandey' announced the initiation of the shoot of the action flick in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

The team had reached Jaisalmer on Saturday for the shoot of the flick which will be headlined by Akshay Kumar.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film will reportedly be shot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot.

Akshay's eponymous character in the film 'Bachchan Pandey' is a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti Sanon essays the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director.

The action-comedy also marks Nadiadwala's tenth collaboration with Akshay. (ANI)

