Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, on Friday, penned down an appreciation post for her 'Bhediya' co-star Varun Dhawan, director Amar Kaushik, producer Dinesh Vijan and other team members.

Taking to Instagram, Kriti shared a string of pictures and wrote, " Its #Bhediya Time! A film I am extremely proud of! Dr Anika will always remain special to me as one of my quirkiest and trickiest characters!"

Appreciating Varun Dhawan, she wrote, "@varundvn you have killed it & how.. I'm so proud! I'm happy we could come together for this special one.. to many more- sooner this time."

For director Amar Kaushik, she wrote, "@amarkaushik You are our main Bhediya whose Howl is gonna amaze the world! A separate post coming soon your way! Love you. "

"Dinoo This is my 6th with you and @maddockfilms and i'm gonna stop counting now.. Your conviction and hunger to take risks and do something unique while saying something so important is what makes you YOU. super proud!," she wrote for producer Dinesh Vijan.

For her 'Bhediya' co-actors, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal and Paalin Kabak, she penned, "@nowitsabhi I'm a fan Banerjee!! You are on and I've clapped on your scenes! Tooooo good! @paalinkabak welcome to the movies and what an outstanding debut! @deepakdobriyal1 sirrrrr!! Aap Kamaal ho!."

The 'Mimi' actor gave a special mention to the technical team of the film and wrote, "Special mention for the BRILLIANT cinematography @jishnudop and the OUTSTANDING VFX @mpc_filmYOU guys have made our Bhediya world a memorable experience - nothing short of international standards!! Kudos!"

"Our Bhediya is YOURS and so is Dr.Anika.. hope she makes you laugh, crack up and think all at the same time!," she concluded.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, 'Bhediya' was released on November 25, and got mixed reviews from the fans.

Meanwhile, Kriti will be next in a Pan India film 'Adipurush' alongside Prabhas and Sunny Singh and in 'Shehzada' opposite Kartik Aayan. (ANI)

