Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon, is set to embrace a fresh chapter of her life, bringing an end to all the speculations surrounding her love life with an engagement post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nupur confirmed her engagement to long-time boyfriend Stebin Ben and offered a glimpse of a dreamy proposal. "In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I've ever had to say," Nupur wrote in the caption.

Stebin could be seen on his knee as he popped the question. Multiple artists could be seen in the background, holding the placards that read, "Will you marry me?"

In the pictures that followed, Nupur flaunted her ring, which featured a stunning oval-shaped diamond. The couple also shared heartwarming candid moments as they embraced each other in the moment. In one of the pictures, Nupur and Stebin could be seen hugging at what appeared to be Kriti Sanon.

As soon as she confirmed the engagement, congratulatory messages started pouring in from the likes of Tahira Kashyap, Karan Tacker, Varun Sharma, Zaheer Iqbal, and Mouni Roy, among others.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben have been rumoured to be dating each other for several years now. From offering social media nods to each other and vacationing together to much more, the two have often been snapped spending time.

They also shared love-filled birthday wishes for each other, fuelling the rumours.

On the work front for Nupur Sanon, she was seen in the 2023 Telugu film titled 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'. She also featured in a couple of music videos. Nupur made her OTT debut with JioHotstar's comical series, 'Pop Kaun'.

As per reports, she has an upcoming romantic comedy film, 'Noorani Chehra', in the pipeline, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. (ANI)

