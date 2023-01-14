Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Arjun Kapoor-starrer 'Kuttey' witnessed a dull start at the box office.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Kuttey' managed to rake in only Rs 1.40 crore in India on its opening day.

"#Kuttey has a slow start on Day 1... Gathered pace in the evening shows at premium multiplexes... Needs to see a miraculous turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri Rs 1.07 cr. #India biz," Adarsh tweeted.

'Kuttey' marks the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasman Bhardwaj.

Speaking about the film earlier, Arjun said, "For me, Kuttey is a very special film. I got the opportunity to work with a talented filmmaker like Luv Ranjan, a remarkable debutant director like Aasman Bhardwaj, getting to know Vishal Bhardwaj as a producer, writer and music composer, Gulzar Saab who has penned the lyrics and some of the best actors of our country like Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseer sir, Kumud ji, Shardul Bhardwaj and Radhika Madan."

"As an actor, my journey in cinema has been of immense learning and growth. I feel I have finally found my groove in cinema and discovered what I truly want to do on screen. I have realised that I need to only do projects that bring me happiness and help me mature on screen. I have always wanted to be a part of credible films that allow me to also excel on screen as a performer. I wanted to collaborate with storytellers who believe in me and push me to do better," he added.

'Kuttey' also stars Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sensharma, and Naseeruddin Shah. (ANI)

