New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): 'Rain on Me'-- the recent collaboration between singers Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande has been the talk of the town since its release. Adding more to it, Gaga on Thursday (local time) dropped a fun video covering the rehearsals.

Shared on Instagram, the video sees both the musicians rehearsing their dance steps for the song with a bunch of background dancers. However, at one point, there was a small incident where the 34-year-old singer, Gaga accidentally scratched the eye of her fellow singer.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Dazzles In a Yellow Ethnic Wear (View Pics).

"I shanked her with my nail by accident [while] dancing," the 'Shallow' singer said in the video.

The brief clip then cut to a shot of '7 rings' singer lying on the floor looking at her phone, and she says with a smile, "Lady Gaga scratched my eye, It's an honor I hope it scars."

Also Read | Pareeksha Movie Review: Prakash Jha's Film Calls Out the Privilege Persisting in Our Education System With a Fine Performance From Adil Hussain.

The duo is seen having a fun-chase time, as Grande says that she want the scar to be there, while Gaga is making an attempt to apply ointment to the wound.

The widely-loved singers have been close friends for years and their recent collaboration 'Rain on Me' was released in May this year, which garnered much attention from the music enthusiasts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)