Los Angeles, Oct 20 (PTI) "Atlanta" actor LaKeith Stanfield and "Lupin" star Omar Sy will play the lead roles in filmmaker Jeymes Samuel's next feature project.

The movie, titled "The Book of Clarence", is Samuel's follow-up to his Netflix westerner "The Harder They Fall", as per entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Though the plot details have been kept under wraps, the movie is said to be set during the bible era with Stanfield playing the titular character of Clarence.

Samuel will direct the project from his own script and also produce along with James Lassiter, Shawn Carter and Tendo Nagenda.

Stanfield currently stars in the final season of the hit FX show "Atlanta". He will be next seen in Apple TV+ series "The Changeling" and Disney's "The Haunted Mansion".

French star Sy is best known for starring in blockbusters such as "The Intouchables", "Jurassic World" and "X-Men: Days of Future Past".

The actor is looking forward to the third season of his Netflix series "Lupin", which turned out to be the streamer's one of the most-watched non-English-language series. PTI

