Washington [US], May 11 (ANI): After making a successful return to NBC over 10 years after the show was cancelled, the legal drama television series 'Law & Order' has been renewed for the 22nd season. Apart from that, spin-off 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' will be returning for its third season.

According to Variety, Dick Wolf's procedural drama was originally premiered on NBC in 1990 and aired for 20 seasons until it was cancelled in 2010. In September 2021, NBC announced that it would return to Season 21, which debuted in February.

Also Read | The Late Show New Episodes Cancelled After Stephen Colbert Experiences COVID-Like Symptoms.

The new season followed the bifurcated format that was created for its original run and continued to examine "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders."

'Law & Order' is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television. Executive producers include Wolf, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski along with showrunner Rick Eid.

Also Read | Michelle Williams Is Expecting Her Second Child with Husband Thomas Kail.

Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson reprised their original roles, Jack McCoy and Kevin Bernard, respectively, and were joined by Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi..

'Law and Order: Organized' crime stars Christopher Meloni as Elliott Stabler, Danielle Mone Truitt plays Stabler's partner Ayana Bell, and Tamara Taylor plays Angela Wheatley. Also, Ainsley Seiger and Nona Parker Johnson appear as Jet Slutmakers and Carmen "Nova" Riley, respectively, and are two early detectives who joined the Organized Crime Administration.

Variety reported, "Dreams do come true," said Wolf. "The renewals of the entire Wednesday and Thursday night lineups is the ultimate verification of our partnership with NBC and Universal Television. I personally want to thank the talented writers and casts, the producers who keep the trains running on time and the crews who tirelessly turn out outstanding shows despite a degree of difficulty never before experienced due to the pandemic".

The series debuted in April 2021 as part of a crossover episode with Season 22 of SVU featuring Meloni as a stable for the first time since 2011. The average number of viewers for Season 2 is 5.5 million, as per Variety.'Law & Order' and 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' updates will occur after SVU's recent Season 24 update. Wolf Entertainment and UTV also produce Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med. In the case of NBC, in addition to CBS's recently double-renewed 'FBI', 'FBI: Most Wanted', and 'FBI: International.' (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)