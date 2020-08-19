Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI): While the entire country is awaiting the Supreme Court's verdict today on actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a note saying "lead us from darkness unto light".

"Lead us from darkness unto LIGHT! Sharnagati," Shweta tweeted with a folded hands emoji on Wednesday. She also shared a picture from 'Mahabharata' featuring Lord Krishna and Arjun on a chariot during the battle against Kauravas.

Fans of the late actor and supporters of the 'Global Prayers 4 SSR' movement also wished good luck to Shweta ahead of the top court's verdict on Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of investigation of Rajput's death case to Mumbai.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

