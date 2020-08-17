New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away at an age of 90 on Monday.

Music composer Salim Merchant confirmed the news about the Padma Shri awardee's demise.

Merchant took to Twitter to express grief over the demise of the celebrated classical vocalist.

"Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji has left us.. his voice & music has inspired & left a deep impact on the history of Indian classical music. Om Shanti #RIPPanditJasraj," the 45-year-old musician tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the demise of the celebrated musician and said that his death has left behind a void in the Indian cultural sphere.

"The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere," PM Modi tweeted.

"Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti," his tweet further read.

Pandit Jasraj whose career in music spanned over 80 years belonged to the Mewati Gharana. He is a recipient of several accolades including the prestigious Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. (ANI)

