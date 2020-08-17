Kareena Kapoor Khan always astounds us, whether it's making even the most basic style look ultra-glamorous or being a trailblazer that she inherently is! As the resident Glamazon of Bollywood, Kareena flips from one smouldering style to another with signature nonchalance. Bebo stepped out with beta Taimur Ali Khan, getting her luxe chic style on point! A Michael Kors leopard printed dress was accompanied with a mandatory mask, sunnies and sliders. Taimur twinned with a casual suave style in tow. Casual styles for celebrities are a serious affair as they go on to teach us a thing or two on how to keep it simple, relevant and relatable. The lockdown alone saw Kareena make case in point for comfortable home wear with a kaftan and PJ suit! The new normal has Kareena embracing the wild print and making yet another compelling style play.

Mystique as it may seem, leopard print is timeless and definitely back in vogue, being classy, chic and flashy. From catwalks, magazines, celebrity closets to high street style influencers, leopard print is dominant and how! Here's a closer look. Kareena Kapoor Khan As the Elegant Reynu Taandon Muse Demands Your Attention RIGHT NOW!

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Floaty, Flirty Chic

A belted and ruffled wrap dress in leopard print by Michael Kor in chiffon worth $1,990 (approximately Rs.1,49,183). A pair of black sliders, open hair and sunnies completed her look. The Cost of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Floral Hoodie Straight From Swiss Alps Can Buy You an iPhone 11 Pro.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Michael Kors (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kareena was seen as Deepti Batra in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She will be seen in the official remake of Forest Gump titled Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2020 07:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).