Washington [US], May 8 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his only child, Cheryl Cole, has been named the administrator of the late One Direction singer's USD 32.2 million estate after he passed away without a will.

In court documents dated May 1, Cheryl and attorney Richard Mark Bray were listed as the official administrators of Payne's estate, according to the New York Post.

The late musician was the father of 8-year-old son, Bear, with Cole, whom he dated from 2014 to 2016.

"The legal paperwork reportedly outlined the gross value of Payne's UK estate at USD 38 million, with his net sitting at about USD 32.2 million," per the outlet.

Cole and Bray will "manage the money, but they currently have limited authority and cannot distribute it," as reported by the outlet, clarifying that when someone in the UK passes away without a will, husband, wife or civil partner, the deceased person's children usually inherit the estate, as per the New York Post.

Liam Payne passed away on October 16, 2024, at the age of 31, following a fatal fall from the third-floor balcony of the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires.

His sudden death sent shockwaves through the music industry, with tributes pouring in from fans and artists worldwide. His funeral was held in Buckinghamshire in November, with close friends and family in attendance.

Later, in December, authorities reported that five individuals had been charged in connection with Payne's death.

An Argentinian official ruling confirmed that suicide was not a factor, with toxicology reports and witness accounts citing drug use as a contributing context.

Later, Cole released a statement, "As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being," she posted to Instagram.

"Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7-year-old son. A son that now has to face the harsh reality of never seeing his father again," Cole continued. "I am begging you," as per the New York Post. (ANI)

