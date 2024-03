Washington [US], March 30 (ANI): A sequel to the 2003 version of 'Freaky Friday', starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, is in the works and both the stars are in talks to reprise their roles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disney has tapped Nisha Ganatra to direct a sequel to its 2003 family comedy.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the original film's stars, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, are in talks to return to their roles as the mother and daughter duo who end up swapping bodies and lives.

Although Curtis and Lohan have expressed their desire for a sequel for a number of years, serious discussions about the project have just recently started. Curtis shared a picture of herself and Lohan on Instagram.

Andrew Gunn, who produced the 2003 movie, is producing along with former Disney exec Kristin Burr. Ann Marie Sanderlin will executive produce. The movie's release status--whether it opens in theatres or on Disney+--is still unknown. A preliminary version of the concept was created by Elyse Hollander.

Based on a 1972 children's novel by Mary Rogers, the franchise was released in 1976 with Barbara Harris playing the mother and Jodie Foster playing the daughter. Every episode attempted to apply the fundamental idea of putting oneself in another person's shoes to contemporary adolescent environments. Since Lohan is no longer a teenager, Jordan Weiss's revised script is reportedly taking a multigenerational approach to the narrative.

Ganatra is known for bringing a light touch to her series work, which spans episodes of 'And Just Like That...' to 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'. Her feature work includes 'Late Night', the Mindy Kaling-Emma Thompson comedy set in the late-night talk show world, and 'The High Note', the romantic drama set in the music arena that starred Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

