A sequel to Freaky Friday is officially confirmed to be in development after all these years. Alongside the film being in development as well, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are also set to reprise their roles of Tess Coleman and Anna Coleman respectively. The sequel comes 20 years after the first movie with it originally releasing in 2003. Oscars 2023: Jamie Lee Curtis Wins Best Supporting Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once (Watch Video).

