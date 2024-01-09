Lisa Bonet has filed for divorce from Hollywood star Jason Momoa, two years after they parted ways. Bonet, whose legal name is Lilakoi Moon, filed a petition to end her marriage to the Aquaman star on Monday. According to the court documents, their date of separation has been listed as October 7, 2020, over a year before the pair shared the news that they were separating. Jason Momoa Allegedly Showed Up Drunk on the Set of Aquaman 2 Dressed as Johnny Depp, Tried to Get Amber Heard Fired - Reports.

The petition cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. It also stated that neither person should get financial support and that the two have agreed on how to split their assets. Bonet, 56, and Momoa, 44, will get joint custody of their two children -- 16-year-old daughter Lola and 15-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf The two stars met and started dating in 2005, before tying the knot in late 2017. Jason Momoa Reunites With His High School Sweetheart After 25 Years, Pic Goes Viral.

Lisa Bonet Files for Divorce from Jason Momoa:

Lisa Bonet officially files for divorce from Jason Momoa 2 years after split pic.twitter.com/0OM4642GkK — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 8, 2024

Bonet, best known for starring in The Cosby Show as well as films such as High Fidelity and Enemy of the State, was previously married to Lenny Kravitz from 1987 to 1993 and shares daughter, actor Zoe Kravitz, with the musician.