Hollywood actor Jason Momoa recently visited Iowa and reunited with his high school girlfriend 25 years later. According to CNN, his high school sweetheart, Lindsey Aaron, stood in line with hundreds of others outside of the Norwalk Fareway to see the Aquaman star. Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Call It Quits After Four Years Of Marriage.

Aaron sent KCCI images of her and Momoa while they were dating at Norwalk High School as at the ceremony, she also took a selfie with him. Aaron is now a real estate agent, and she told the station that she's been getting calls from individuals who want to sell their Iowa houses to Momoa if he's in the market.

Jason Momoa & Lindsey Aaron

https://t.co/VtCE322RGc Jason Momoa Reunited with His High School Girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/lE1xWhrE9h — Rod Ryan Show (@rodryanshow) October 27, 2023

Lindsey Aaron hadn't seen her high school boyfriend since 1998. Momoa and his mother moved to Norwalk, Connecticut, when his parents separated when he was young. On social media, he posted images and videos of his visit, as per CNN. Jason Momoa Allegedly Showed Up Drunk on the Set of Aquaman 2 Dressed as Johnny Depp, Tried to Get Amber Heard Fired - Reports.

"I missed you mahalo nui loa for always taking care of me," Momoa wrote in the caption. "Your home for me." He included a sneak glimpse at the 'Momoa' breakfast at the Des Moines Waveland Cafe, which consists of hashbrowns topped with biscuits and gravy, two sunny-side-up eggs, and a side of bacon. Momoa was in Iowa to market his Meili Vodka, which boasts a sustainable distilling technique that integrates all four elements: fire, water, earth and air.

"To honour the Earth, we ensure that Meili is created, sourced, and produced as ethically, environmentally friendly, and humanely as possible," according to the website. Momoa is a well-known environmentalist, and the site claimed that each bottle is constructed of 100% recycled glass.

